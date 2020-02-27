Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.93. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

