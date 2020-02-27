Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €46.00 ($53.49) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.93. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

