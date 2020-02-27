Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.07).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.93. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.