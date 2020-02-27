Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.93. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.