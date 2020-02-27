Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

FRA:ZAL opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.93.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

