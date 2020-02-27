Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $486.02 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $53.04 or 0.00602631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx and Coinrail. Zcash has a total market cap of $486.02 million and $533.87 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00093623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00122894 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,163,031 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

