ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $16,099.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00600805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00093426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00123651 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

