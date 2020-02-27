Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,710.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Zeepin has a market cap of $545,960.00 and approximately $6,710.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

