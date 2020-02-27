ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006091 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

