Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $57.75 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, FCoin and BitForex. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $99.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,224,623,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,933,156,638 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinhub, Binance, Tokenomy, DragonEX, Bithumb, BitForex, Gate.io, FCoin, Zebpay, BiteBTC, Hotbit, UEX, AirSwap, BitMart, Coinone, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Koinex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, WazirX, Korbit, Ethfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

