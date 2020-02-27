Zipper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000528 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

