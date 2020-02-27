Zippie Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,113.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Zippie has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $426,113.00 and $503.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

