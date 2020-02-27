Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.36 Million

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post sales of $53.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.21 million. ZIX posted sales of $29.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $222.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $253.33 million, with estimates ranging from $249.86 million to $256.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 338.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 3,056.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 430,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 417,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1,180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 322,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 296,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

