Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Issues Earnings Results

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:ZOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 424,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

