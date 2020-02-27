Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Position Cut by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,776 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Zuora stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 1,740,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

