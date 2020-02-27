ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.25 Million

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $161,101.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 359,092,542 coins and its circulating supply is 346,921,671 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

