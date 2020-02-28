-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cloudera reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudera.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudera (CLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.