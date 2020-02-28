$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover StarTek.

Several analysts recently commented on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SRT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. StarTek has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in StarTek by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in StarTek in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in StarTek by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StarTek by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

