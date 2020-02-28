-$0.08 EPS Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,361,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,221,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 962,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 6,569,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $918.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

