$0.14 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. NN reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,227. The company has a market cap of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.94. NN has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

