$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOCO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a P/E ratio of -432.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

