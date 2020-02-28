$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAY. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 4,656,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,301. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.