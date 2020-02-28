$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.69.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

