$0.18 EPS Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUAN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 30,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,070 shares of company stock worth $1,257,384. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 581,960 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after buying an additional 363,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 778,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

