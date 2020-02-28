-$0.18 EPS Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.12). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,527. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.