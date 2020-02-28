-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.23). Nautilus posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lowered Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE NLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,996. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Nautilus by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.