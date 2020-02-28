$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. BRT Apartments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 154,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $270.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

