$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Money Express.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $9.72 on Friday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Money Express by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

