$0.26 EPS Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

