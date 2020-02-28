-$0.28 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.10). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,480. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.57.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

