$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $265,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,641,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 694,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,646. Semtech has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

