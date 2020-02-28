$0.46 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 559,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

