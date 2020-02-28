$0.53 EPS Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $29,454,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,571. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

