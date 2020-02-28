-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 218,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 26,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $329.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

