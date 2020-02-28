$0.61 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

