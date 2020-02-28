$0.64 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

