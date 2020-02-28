$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. 76,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

