$0.75 EPS Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Skechers USA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.68.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $157,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,911. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,215. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Skechers USA has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

