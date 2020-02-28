$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. BRP reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BRP by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after buying an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,129,000 after buying an additional 881,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 797,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 307,951 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 236,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,925. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.94. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

