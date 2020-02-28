0x Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, C2CX, BitMart and HitBTC. 0x has a market cap of $150.10 million and approximately $26.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinone, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Koinex, Crex24, Zebpay, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Tokenomy, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, BitBay, Huobi, DDEX, Gatecoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, WazirX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, Iquant, ZB.COM, BitMart, C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, GOPAX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

