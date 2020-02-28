0xcert Hits Market Capitalization of $918,815.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $918,815.00 and approximately $142,500.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00496072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.97 or 0.06645081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029171 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,426,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.