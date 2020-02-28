$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $75.12 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

