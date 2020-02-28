$100.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $100.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $80.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $438.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.97 million to $439.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $541.84 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $558.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,341 shares of company stock worth $2,180,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 279,525 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.57.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

