$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.72 million and the highest is $129.79 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $355.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CHRS stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 3.16. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

