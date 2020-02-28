12,798 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.