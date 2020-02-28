12,896 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,299. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

