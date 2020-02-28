$171.45 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report sales of $171.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.91 million to $172.98 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $175.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $867.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $876.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $956.82 million, with estimates ranging from $940.92 million to $972.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,251,000 after buying an additional 259,233 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,082,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Bankshares by 69.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

