$175.67 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post sales of $175.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.54 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $819.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

