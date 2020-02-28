18,558 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2,997.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 318,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 308,106 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 15,567,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

