18,973 Shares in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 146,360.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

